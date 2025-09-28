Raha is the real star in Ranbir Kapoor's 43rd birthday video | Watch Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 43rd birthday today, September 28. He shared a video on Instagram, where Raha stole the show.

New Delhi:

Today is Ranbir Kapoor's 43rd birthday. On this special occasion, Ranbir shared a special video to thank his fans for their well-wishes. This video of Ranbir is going viral among fans. But this is not for the actor, but his daughter Raha.

In the video, Raha's voice was noticed by fans as it seemed like the munchkin was throwing a tantrum when Ranbir was shooting the video.

Ranbir's video for fans

Ranbir shared a special video for his fans on the occasion of his birthday today. In the video, 'Hello, I want to thank you all for your love and wishes on my birthday. I'm 43 today. I'm growing grey hairs in my beard. I'm so grateful for my family, friends, my work, and especially all of you. Thank you for making me feel so special,' the actor said.

In the video, a child's voice was heard in the background, leading fans to believe Ranbir was with his daughter Raha.

Neetu Kapoor's wish for Ranbir

Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, also wished her son a happy birthday. She shared a cute photo with Ranbir and Alia Bhatt on her Instagram story and wrote, 'Happy birthday, my love. So grateful to have you.'

Riddhima Kapoor also wished her brother

Ranbir's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also shared an old photo on her brother's birthday, featuring Ranbir, Riddhima, and their parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. She captioned it, 'To the rockstar of our family. Happy birthday, Ran. Love you.'

Ranbir's work front

Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Love and War, alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Additionally, he will play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's film Ramayana movie series. He recently appeared in a small role in Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's debut web series, The Bads of Bollywood.

Also Read: Fourth-generation actor, who has 7 Filmfare awards, is married to a National awardee; guess who?