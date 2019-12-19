Deepika and Shraddha's chit-chat with li'l fans make internet go aww

Thursday, December 19, 2019
     
New Delhi Published on: December 19, 2019 10:43 IST
Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor

Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor interact with their fans

Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor love kids and internet got proof a number of times. A video of DP from a recent award function is doing the rounds on social media in which the actress can be seen interacting with a kid. The actress asks the little girl about what she wants to become when she grows up. Deepika even asks her if she wants to sit with her. Fans can't stop gushing over the interaction between DP and the adorable kiddo.

Check out the video below: 

#rishidarda sweet daughter with #deepikapadukone

"Deepu will be a great mom" commented a user, meanwhile another comment read, "She is so sweet with kids."

Deepika arrived at the event in a floral Sabyasachi saree paired with a strappy matching blouse. Mid-parting hair tied in a bun and adorned with roses accentuated her overall look. Brown lips with perfect eye makeup highlighted her beauty.

We also have a picture of Shraddha enjoying conversation with a fan. Dressed in a stylish glittery short dress, Shraddha is out for an event when she stops by to interact with the cute girl. The actress can be seen smiling from ear to ear in the photo.

Have a look:

#shraddhakapoor with this lil girl ❤

''How lovely Shraddha is,'' commented a fan. ''Love how humble @shraddhakapoor is!,'' wrote another.

