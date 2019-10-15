China president has seen 'Dangal', reveals PM Modi

PM Modi said this as he pitched for wrestler Babita Phogat, the BJP candidate from Dadri assembly seat.

Chinese premier Xi Jinping has watched 'Dangal' -- the movie based on the Phogat sisters and their father, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, at a rally in Haryana on Tuesday.

PM Modi said this as he pitched for wrestler Babita Phogat, the BJP candidate from Dadri assembly seat, adding he got to know this during the recent visit by Xi to Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu.

Babita Phogat became a household name after ''Dangal'', a film about the struggle of her father and noted wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat to train her and her sister Geeta, became a runaway hit.

"During an informal meeting, Chinese president Xi Jinping told me he has seen the 'Dangal' movie and it made me proud," he said.

"Mahre Choree Choroon Say Kam Hey Ke" (Are our girls any less than the boys)?," Modi said in Haryanvi.

The 29-year-old BJP candidate from the Dadri assembly seat is pitted against seasoned politicians like Satpal Sangwan of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Nirpender Singh Sangwan of the Congress. Both have won this seat earlier - by margins of less than 2,000 votes.

"Dangal" is the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features Aamir Khan in the lead role of Mahavir Singh Phogat.

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra portray the adult versions of the two Phogat sisters; Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar are the younger versions. While Sakshi Tanwar is their mother, Aparshakti Khurana plays their cousin.

