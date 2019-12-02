'Dangal' biggest blockbuster of the decade: Yahoo India

The 2016 Aamir Khan-starrer "Dangal" which crossed the Rs 2,000-crore mark at the global box-office is the biggest blockbuster of the decade, according to a Yahoo India report. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film narrates the inspiring story of a wrestler. "Dangal" is followed by Salman Khan-starrer "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and Aamir Khan's "PK", according to Yahoo India "Decade in Review" report.

Other films in the list of top 10 blockbusters of the decade include "Sultan", "Tiger Zinda Hai", "Dhoom 3", "Sanju", "War", "Chennai Express" and "Dabangg".

In 2019, Salman Khan flexed his muscles at the top yet again, as most searched male celebrity of the year, with actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar making up the top three.

Actress Sunny Leone was once again most searched female celebrity of 2019 - a position she has held through most of the decade, pushing actresses Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone to lower down the Yahoo India "Year in Review 2019" list.

While actor Hrithik Roshan emerged as the male style icon of the year, newbie Sara Ali Khan, who impressed netizens with her unique style statements, has been named female style icon of 2019.

The results are based on an analysis of user's interest patterns based on what they searched for, read, recommended and shared, Yahoo India said.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News