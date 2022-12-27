Cirkus Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh's film fails at ticket window, witnesses huge drop

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/JAMMYPANTS4 Still of Ranveer Singh from his recently released film Cirkus

Cirkus Box Office Collection Day 4: Rohit Shetty's latest film, starring Ranveer Singh and an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Mukesh Tiwari, Radhika Bangia, Vrajesh Hirjee, Murali Sharma, and Anil Charanjeett, has been performing poorly at the box office despite Shetty's previous successes with films like Sooryavanshi, Simmba, and Golmaal Again. The film, which was released on December 23, has received negative reviews from both audiences and critics and has struggled to attract viewers.

Cirkus Box Office Report

According to recent media reports, on Monday, Cirkus has only earned around Rs 2-4 crore and its total collections now stand at Rs 22.85-24.85 crore, with 20.85 crore earned during its first weekend. The film's poor performance has been a disappointment to both the filmmakers and audiences. As per trade reports, here's the daywise collection of the film:

Day 1 [1st Friday] Rs 6.25 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday} Rs 6.40 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] Rs 8.20 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] Rs 2.40 Cr (early estimates)

About Cirkus

"Cirkus," a film directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma, is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's "The Comedy of Errors." Shetty, known for his action comedies and dramas, has expressed confidence that the film will be well-received by audiences and stated that he makes films with the intention of entertaining viewers. The film was released on December 23.

Talking about the film, Rohit shetty, in an earlier statement said, "'Cirkus' is for the audience who loved 'Golmaal' and 'All The Best'. It's that kind of a film. This is for all those who loved those films. I'm sure they're going to love it because I've watched the film," the 48-year-old director told reporters, adding, "When we started off, I was just a filmmaker making films. Then, the kind of love I got from the audience, it became their film. So, I now make films for them, I take it as a responsibility."

Latest Bollywood News