Chup Box Office Collection: Dulquer Salmaan-Sunny Deol psychological thriller maintains pace

Chup Box Office Collection: Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist opened to great reviews. The film, directed by R Balki, clashed with Kookie Gulati's Dhokha Round D Corner. Initially buoyed by the reduced ticket prices on National Cinema Day, Chup witnessed great business due to positive word of mouth. However, the film dropped drastically in its first week and over the weekend, it will get more difficult for the film to pick up with big releases like Ponniyin Selvan and Vikram Vedha. The movie depicts the pain of an artist who suffers from bad criticism and negative reviews.

Chup Box Office Report

R Balki directorial is doing considerably well now and its tickets are priced at just Rs 100 in many places. According to trade reports, Chup should collect around Rs 10 crore in the end of first week. According to Box Office India, "The lower price ticket rates are unlikely to help here on the weekdays and it should finish with a 9.50 crore nett week one."

About Chup

The psychological thriller 'Chup' is a film centred around revenge killings. It tells the story of a disgruntled artiste, who turns into a serial killer after his work is singularly panned by the critics. The artiste in the film goes on a killing spree as he murders the critics and as a signature, leaves a 'star' mark on their bodies resembling the numbers of stars that critics often give to films or shows. ALSO READ: Vikram Vedha: Where to Watch Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's film, Tickets, Review, Box Office & more

The film also starred Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles. Released on September 23, the thriller has been co-produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios) and Gauri Shinde.

'Chup' also marks the third Hindi film of Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan. The actor, who has earlier worked in Hindi films such as 'Karwaan' and 'The Zoya Factor', mentioned that this film is quite unique to him as an artiste.

