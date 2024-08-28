Boney Kapoor shares UNSEEN pic from Mr India set, netizens demand a sequel with Ranveer Singh as lead

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mr India was released in May 1987.

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor on Wednesday morning took fans down memory lane as he dropped a throwback picture from the film Mr India. Starring Sridevi and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles, the film is still considered one of the cult classics in Hindi cinema. Taking to his Instagram account, Boney shared a black-and-white pic that was taken just before the movie's shoot began in 1985. In the pic, actors Sridevi and Anil Kapoor can be seen posing with Boney Kapoor and writer Javed Akhtar. Anil can be seen in the same get-up as shown in the movie, while Sridevi is seen wearing a long dress. Along with the throwback pic, Boney wrote, ''January 5th 1985. Just before first day shoot 'Mr India'.''

See the post:

Soon after Boney shared the unseen pic on Instagram, fans chimed into the comment section. One user wrote, ''My fav child hood film. Part 2 is needed. Anil kapoor ji and Ranveer Singh as villian.'' ''It's crazy to think that 2 people in this picture had no idea that they would fall in love and make history and add to the legacy of a historic family,'' wrote another.

A third user questioned the filmmaker about the gap it took to release the film in theatres and wrote, ''Wow, so it took 2-3 years to make? Was it released in 1988?'' In reply, Boney wrote, ''IDD Release in May 1987.''

About Mr India

Mr India was jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Surinder Kapoor under the Narsimha Enterprises banner. Directed by Shekhar Kapur, the film was a superhero story written by the famous duo Salim-Javed. This movie was their last project together before their split. The music, composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, was also a hit, making Mr. India the second highest-grossing film of 1987.

