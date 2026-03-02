Bollywood Holi Playlist 2026: From timeless classics to party anthems

New Delhi:

Holi is a festival of colours and joy and several Bollywood films have beautifully depicted the festival of Holi. From the timeless classics that have become a part of the ages, to the peppy chartbusters that rule the airwaves today, Bollywood has given its fans the perfect soundtrack to get into the mood and groove with gulal, dance and celebration! So, whether you're a fan of traditional beats or high-energy party tracks, this specially curated Bollywood Holi playlist has something for you.

Rang Barse (Silsila)

Yash Chopra's 1981 film Silsila proved to be a superhit at the box office and the story of the film is also linked to the real life of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. In addition to its story, the film is also remembered for the Holi song Rang Barse. This song was composed by Amitabh Bachchan's father and a legendary poet of Indian literature, Harivansh Rai Bachchan and sung by Amitabh Bachchan himself. Holi is considered incomplete unless this song is played on Holi.

Holi Khele Raghuveera (Baghban)

The song Holi Khele Raghuveera, from the 2003 family drama film Baghban, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini, is sure to make you dance. Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Sukhwinder Singh, Alka Yagnik, and Udit Narayan, the song is written by Sameer. The song features most of the film's star cast. It's impossible for this song not to be played on Holi.

Let's Play Holi (Waqt)

The Holi song Do Me a Favour, Let's Play Holi, from the family drama film Waqt, starring Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra, will be heard playing everywhere during Holi. This is the only song you'll hear on people's WhatsApp statuses or Instagram stories on Holi. It's sung by Anu Malik and Sunidhi Chauhan.

Holi ke din dil khil jaate hain (Sholay)

People remember every scene and dialogue from Bollywood's cult film Sholay. Similarly, the song Holi ke din dil khil jaate hain, filmed with Dharmendra and Hema Malini, is a common refrain. This song also marks a crucial turning point in the film.

Sajan Hume Aise Rang Lagana (Darr)

Shah Rukh Khan's film Darr, which made him the next superstar of the industry, is one of the most popular songs on Holi. The song is sung by Alka Yagnik, Sudhesh Bhosle, Vinod Rathod and Devki Pandit.

Holi Aayi Re Kanhai (Mother India)

The 1957 superhit Indian cinema film Mother India was the first film submitted by India for the Oscars. Although it missed out on an Oscar, it was universally acclaimed. Along with the film's story, the song Holi Aayi Re Kanhai Rang Barse, filmed during the festival of Holi, is one of the most timeless Holi songs. Lata Mangeshkar and Shamshad Begum have sung this song.

Khelenge Hum Holi (Kati Patang)

The song Aaj Na Chhodenge Bas Humjoli, Khelenge Hum Holi from the film Kati Patang, starring superstar Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh, will make you dance on Holi. Featuring Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, this song is sure to be played on Holi.

Holi Re Holi (Paraya Dhan)

The song Holi Re Holi, from the 1971 film Paraya Dhan, is unbelievable. You'll start hearing this song in the streets and neighbourhoods a day or two before Holi begins.

Jogi Ji Dhoond Ke La Do (Nadiya Ke Paar)

Rajshri Productions' film Nadiya Ke Paar has a long list of fans. Along with the film's story, the Holi song Jogi Ji Dhoond Ke La Do is one of the most popular Holi songs, sure to be played on Holi.

Balam Pichkari (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's superhit romantic-comedy film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is so popular among young people that they memorise every single dialogue from the film. Similarly, when the Holi song Balam Pichkari plays in the film, everyone is compelled to dance. It's simply impossible for Balam Pichkari not to be played at Holi celebrations and parties.

Holi Ke Rang (Maharaja)

The latest addition to the Bollywood Hind playlist is Holi Ke Rang from the Netflix film Maharaja. This film not only marked the acting debut of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan but was also appreciated by OTT audiences. Along with Junaid, the song also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Shalini Pandey.

