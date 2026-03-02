Box Office [March 1, 2026]: How much did The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond earn on Sunday? Know here

New Delhi:

After the Kerala High Court lifted the ban on its release, Vipul Amrutlal Shah's film The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond was released in theatres on the evening of February 27. Due to receiving approval for release in the evening, the film's earnings on the first day were modest. However, on Saturday, it picked up steam and earned well. Made on a budget of Rs 28 crore, the film has been released for three days now. So, let's find out how much The Kerala Story 2 earned on its third day, the first Sunday.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond collection

Due to the delay in receiving approval for release, the film was released on Friday evening, which affected its earnings. The Kerala Story 2's box office earnings were limited to Rs 75 lakh on its first day, but on Saturday, its second day, it saw a significant jump. The film collected Rs 4.65 crore on its second day of release. Now, figures for the third day have also been released, showing that the film collected Rs 5 crore on its first Sunday.

The Kerala Story 2's three-day collection

The film has collected Rs 10.4 crore in its three-day earnings so far. Its worldwide collection has reached Rs 12.3 crore. However, when compared to the box office collections of The Kerala Story, which was released in 2023, the second part hasn't received the same response as the first. The film, released in 2023, collected Rs 35.43 crore in three days.

The Kerala Story 2 story and cast

The film revolves around three girls who are lured into love by three boys and forced to convert to another religion. The film stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha in lead roles, along with Arjan Singh Aujla and Sumit Gehlawat. Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film tackles the sensitive issue of religious conversion and social pressure, leading to considerable controversy.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff Birthday Special: The story behind his unique name and why he's called Tiger