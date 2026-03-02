Tiger Shroff Birthday Special: The story behind his unique name and why he's called Tiger

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is celebrating his 36th birthday on Monday, March 2, 2026. Jackie Shroff's son, Tiger Shroff, is known for his martial arts skills and flawless dance moves.

But have you ever wondered how he came to be called Tiger? On his 36th birthday, let us tell you about the story behind A Flying Jatt actor Tiger Shroff's unique name and why he is called Tiger.

The story behind his Tiger Shroff's unique name

In an interview with Curly Tales, Tiger Shroff was asked about how he got his name 'Tiger'. The Heropanti actor shared, "Bachpan mein main logo ko kaat'ta tha (in my childhood, I used to bite people), and that's pretty much how I got my name. It was my way of showing affection and greeting people."

He further explained, "My name was Jay Hemant, my father's name is Jay Kishan, and he became Jackie in the movies. My father's brother's name, my Chacha, is Hemant. So, my full name is Jay Hemant Shroff. But since childhood, everyone called me Tiger, and it just stuck. I officially changed my name for the movies as well."

When asked if he ever received any strange or funny reactions to his name, Tiger Shroff replied, "People look at me quite strangely." Take a look below:

Tiger Shroff's work front

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in the 2025 film Baaghi 4, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, and Shreyas Talpade in key roles. The movie was directed by Harsha and received average reviews from the audience. Baaghi 4 is available for streaming on Prime Video. According to IMDb, Tiger Shroff will next be seen in Lag Jaa Gale.

