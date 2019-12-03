Image Source : TWITTER Bollywood Box Office report card: Bala to Pagalpanti, hits and misses of November 2019 From comedy multi-starrer Pagpalpanti to Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala, check out how Bollywood films fared at the box office in November.

The month of November saw the release of several Bollywood films. Beginning on a controversial note with the Ujda Chaman Vs Bala row, the audience chose the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer over Sunny Singh's film. In the mid of the month. movies such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Motichoor Chaknachoor and Sidharth Malhotra and Ritiesh Deshmukh's Marjaavan were able to grab the attention to some extent but couldn't hold well for a longer period of time. Have a look at how Bollywood films fared at the box-office in November 2019.

Ujda Chaman (Release Date: November 1)

Ujda Chaman is a Hindi remake of Kannada film Ondu Motteya Kathe. Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety-famed actor Sunny Sunny played the lead role of a young balding man in the film. Ujda Chaman is directed by Abhishek Pathak. The film, which also features Maanvi Gagroo, Aishwarya Sakhuja, Karishma Sharma, Atul Kumar, Sharib Hashmi and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles., doomed at the box-office.The total box-office collection for Udja Chaman stands at Rs 10. 20 crore.

Bala (Release Date: November 7)

Despite Ujda Chaman's release, Ayushmann Khurrana once again stole the audience's heart as Bala is one of the most successful Bollywood releases of 2019. The comedy-drama film has raked in Rs 106 crore till date and emerged as a superhit film for this year. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala also Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles,

Motichoor Chaknachoor ( Release Date: November 15)

Motichoor Chaknachoor, which is based on the lives of middle-class small-town families has minted around Rs 2 crore at the box-office.Nawazuddin Siddiqui​ and Athiya Shetty came together for a movie for the first time.​

Marjaavaan ( Release Date: November 15)

The Milap Zaveri romantic action flick starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh went on to collect Rs 37.15 crore in its first week at the box office but eventually fizzled out in the coming days. With a mere collection of Rs 7.30 crore in the second week, the film which released on 15th November ended the month with a total of Rs 44.45 crore.​

Pagalpanti (Release Date: November 22)

Director Anees Bazmee, who has been at the helm of projects like Ready, Welcome Back, Mubarakan and others, returned to the director's chair with another comedy, Pagalpanti. Pagalpanti stars John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Ileana D'Cruz, Urvashi Rautela and Kriti Kharbanda in lead roles. The comedy has earned around Rs 29 crore till date.

Commando 3 (Release Date: November 29)

Film Commando 3 starring Vidyut Jammwal continues to get positive response at the box office. Over its four-day run, the film has collected Rs 21 crore (approx) at the box office.Commando 3 also features Gulshan Devaiah, Adah Sharma and Angira Dhar, and is directed by Aditya Datt.​

