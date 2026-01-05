No other actress has done this: Four Rs 100 crore hits in a year and three Rs 1,000 crore global blockbusters From record-breaking box office hits to global recognition, Deepika Padukone’s two-decade journey reflects how she reshaped stardom, scale and influence in Indian cinema.

New Delhi:

Internationally known Indian actress Deepika Padukone is one of the most influential and successful actresses who has shown remarkable performance in Indian Cinema over the last two decades. Born on January 5, 1986, in Copenhagen, Denmark, and brought up in Bengaluru, Deepika is the daughter of former Indian badminton player Prakash Padukone. Initially, aspired to have a sporting future, later turned model and eventually turned to acting.

Deepika made her acting debut in 2006 with the Kannada film Aishwarya. Her Bollywood debut came a year later with Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om (2007), opposite Shah Rukh Khan. One of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year made her earn the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut, her first. She also won the Filmfare Best Actress award in a leading role for Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela (2014) and Piku (2016). Let's have a look at the key highlights of her career.

The only actress with four Rs 100 crore films in one year

Over the years, she built a diverse filmography, starring in commercially successful films such as Love Aaj Kal (2009), Cocktail (2012), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), Chennai Express (2013) and Happy New Year (2014). In 2013, she created box office history by delivering four consecutive Rs 100 crore grossers in a single year: Race 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, a feat unmatched by any other Indian actress.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s most enduring muse

Deepika Padukone's collaborations with Sanjay Leela Bhansali were major milestones that shaped her career. Ram Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018) included performances that received massive success at the box office. Padmaavat went on to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films worldwide, crossing the Rs 500 crore mark globally.

Three Rs 1000 crore global blockbusters — a record of her own

In Indian cinema, she has been associated with three films that crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide, Pathaan (2023), Jawan (2023) and Kalki 2898 AD (2024), making her the only Indian actress to be part of such a record.

From Bollywood to Hollywood and beyond

Deepika expanded her reach with pan-India and international projects. Deepika is featured in the Hollywood action movie xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 2017, co-starring Vin Diesel. Much beyond films, Deepika has created a strong presence in the global fashion and branding arena.

In 2022, she became the first Indian brand ambassador for luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton. She has represented a plethora of major global brands and has also attended international events such as the Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival. In 2022, she was also a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival, a rare honour for an Indian actor. Apart from presenting an award at BAFTA, Deepika is also one of the three Indian actresses to turn presenter at the Oscars, after Persis Khambatta and Priyanka Chopra.

Breaking the silence on mental health

Deepika has also been vocal about mental health. She openly spoke about fighting depression in 2015 and later established the Live Love Laugh Foundation to spread mental health awareness in India. Her efforts in breaking the stigma associated with mental health conversations have received recognition for lessening the stigma associated with mental health dialogue. Moreover, in 2025, she was appointed India’s first mental health ambassador by the Union Ministry.

A power couple on and off screen

On the personal front, Deepika married actor Ranveer Singh in November 2018 after working together in multiple films. Moreover, they are not only one of the power couples in India, but together they have 128.1 million followers on Instagram.

