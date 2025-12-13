Bollywood’s power couple who played spies on screen and delivered a blockbuster opening Do you know that not only Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, but his wife Deepika Padukone has also played the role of a spy in YRF's superhit film?

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh, the actor who is being hailed for his role of Hamza Ali Mazari in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, has made an impressive comeback on screen. The actor who was last seen in the fun and humour character of Rocky in Karan Johar Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahani, was away from the big screen for more than 2 years.

But with Dhurandhar, the actor not only slipped back effortlessly but also made people eat their words with his grounded performance in Dhurandhar. But do you know that not only Ranveer but his wife and global star Deepika Padukone has also played the role of a spy?

Deepika and Ranveer's spy roles

Deepika Padukone played the role of Rubina 'Rubai' Mohsin in Yash Raj Films' Pathaan. The movie that marked the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan on big screens after 4 years, was a massive hit and audiences loved Deepika and Shah Rukh's pair once again.

However, it is significant to note that Deepika played a formidable ISI agent who teams up with RAW's Pathaan for the greater good. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is playing the role of RAW agent Jaskirat Singh, who enters Pakistani as Hamza to eliminate terrorist gangs.

Dhurandhar and Pathaan's box office collections

While Dhurandhar is ranking the box office charts, Pathaan did the same in 2023. Dhurandhar opened to Rs 28.60 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 33.10 crore on Saturday and made a massive earning on Sunday, by amassing Rs 44.80 crore. The film's total collection has reached Rs 239.25 crore in eight days at the worldwide box office.

On the other hand, Pathaan opened it's account with Rs 57 crore on day 1 and went on to earn Rs 543.09 crore in India and Rs 1055 crore worldwide. Now it only remains to see if Ranveer starrer will go past his wife's spy thriller or will Dhurandhar 2 take on the task.

