Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare trailer: Bhumi, Konkona's journey is all about exploring love and freedom

Alankrita Shrivastava's women-centric film Lipstick Under My Burkha managed to break the new floors even after meeting the regression of the censor board on its release in 2016. And now Alankrita has come up with a yet another story, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare which is about love, life and freedom of two women Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma.

It can be made out by the trailer that the two actresses are playing sisters, Dolly and Kitty in the film, who are staying together. The trailer showed how patriarchy rears its ugly head in their life which leads them to kickstart a journey of exploring love and freedom. Actors Vikrant Massey and Amol Parashar are playing Bhumi and Konkona’s love interest respectively, who provide solace to both the female characters. Also, this film gives out hints of it being a rom-com with a few quirky dialogues here and there.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, whose first look was released back in 2018, targets patriarchy and is full of a lot of interesting incidents. Talking about the film, writer-director Alankrita Shrivastava said in a statement, “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is a story with these two quirky, layered characters at its heart – Dolly and Kitty. The two cousins are trying to break through many visible and invisible shackles to live life on their own terms. It’s a film with a light and fun tone! And although the film is entirely fictional, for me it is very personal and there is a certain truth about the bond Dolly and Kitty share. It is real and relatable. The journey of Dolly and Kitty is unexpected and funny and sad and joyful at the same time. And I hope their rollercoaster ride is engaging and entertaining for audiences.”

The film is produced by Balaji Telefilms and will release on Netflix India on September 18.

