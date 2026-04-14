Bhooth Bangla promotions: Akshay Kumar reveals his son Aarav was scared of Vidya Balan due to Manjulika's role

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's next film, Bhoot Bangla, is set to hit theaters soon. The actor is currently occupied with its promotional activities. During this period, he made a revelation: his son, Aarav, was afraid of Vidya Balan for six years and would not even meet her.

This was due to Vidya's role of Manjulika in 2007's Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Moreover, the actor further revealed that Aarvan even refused to the actress for 6 years.

He didn't speak to Viya for 6 years: Akshay Kumar

In a conversation with the Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar made a major disclosure, stating, 'I was recently talking to my son, and he told me that after watching*Bhool Bhulaiyaa for the first time, he couldn't even bring himself to speak to Vidya Balan for six years.'

The actor further added, 'He was scared of Vidya. She even visited our home, but he simply wasn't willing to meet her, not even once. He wasn't even willing to look her in the eye. I had to explain to him, 'Son, this is Vidya Balan; she is a very nice person.' But he would insist, 'No, Dad, I don't want to meet her.' He was terrified.''

About Bhooth Bangla

It is worth noting that Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in the film Bhoot Bangla. The movie is scheduled for release on April 17. Fans are highly excited about the film, as the director-actor duo of Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar is reuniting after 14 years. In addition to Akshay Kumar, the film features Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Asrani in lead roles.

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar acted in Bhool Bhulaiyaa back in 2007 and the next installments of the films features Kartik Aaryan. Though the films were hit but they failed to impress critics and match the expectations. Now Akshay is back in Priyadarshan's film after 14 years.

Also Read: Bhooth Bangla advance booking opens: Akshay Kumar's film gears up for release