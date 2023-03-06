Bholaa trailer out: Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer appears action-packed; BGM ups the ante

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/AJAYDEVGNFFILMS Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Bholaa trailer out

Bholaa, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Earlier, the makers unveiled two teasers from Bholaa's realm. After keeping the public waiting, Bholaa's producers have now unveiled the film's epic trailer. The film is a remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi, and it also marks Amala Paul's Bollywood debut. Ajay Devgn and Tabu are seen in intense avatars in the trailer.

Ajay Devgn is portrayed in the trailer as a rough and tough character. His scenes with Trishul are just exceptional and capture all eyes. His top-tier action scenes are also well-styled. His intense gaze and one-liners have a significant effect. As always, Tabu never ceases to astound with her charisma and is having a great time. She has completely justified her career as a cop. Ajay and Tabu certainly give the impression that they are a deadly combination. Deepak Dobriyal's portrayal of the antagonist is outstanding.

Check out the trailer:

On Monday, Ajay Devgn also took to his social media to share the trailer. His caption read, "Ladaiyaan hauslon se jeeti jaati hai, sankhyan, bal aur hathiyaaron se nahi. #BholaaTrailerOutNow #BholaaInIMAX3D #BholaaOn30thMarch."

'Bholaa' has been helmed by Ajay Devgn. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise."

Previously, the makers of 'Bholaa' unveiled the first teaser of the film. In the almost one-and-a-half-minute-long teaser of 'Bholaa' an orphanage is shown where a little girl is asked to be ready, as one of her relatives is expected to visit her. The scene then shifts to prison, where jail inmates introduce Ajay as an intense and powerful man, whose identity is unknown. Towards the end of the teaser, there is a glimpse of the 'Golmaal' actor rambling his bike into a car before jumping onto it with a Trishul in his hand.

The original film revolved around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia. 'Bholaa' marks Ajay's fourth directorial film after 'U, Me aur Hum' in 2008, 'Shivaay in 2016, and 'Runwav 34' in 2022.

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui hits back at estranged wife Aaliya: 'She only wants more money'

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan suffers rib injury on Prabhas' 'Project K' sets; shoot cancelled

Latest Bollywood News