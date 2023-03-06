Nawazuddin Siddiqui hits back at estranged wife Aaliya: 'She only wants more money'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAWAZUDDIN._SIDDIQUI Nawazuddin Siddiqui hits back at estranged wife Aaliya

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been accused of domestic violence and cheating by his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui. recently, she shared a video on Instagram and claimed that the actor threw her and their kids out of his bungalow and they have nowhere to go. Now, the Raees actor has finally broken his silence and issued a clarification on the matter. Nawazuddin Siddiqui claimed in a long Instagram post that Aaliya only wants more money.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, "I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. The reason I have kept quiet is because all this tamasha will somewhere be read by my small children."

He added, "First of all me and Aaliya do not stay together since several years, we are already divorced but we definitely had an understanding only for our kids.(sic)” He also added, “Does anyone know, why my kids are in India and not attending school for 45 days, wherein the school is sending me letters everyday that it’s been too long an absence. My kids have been made hostage for past 45 days & are missing their schooling in Dubai."

"She had abandoned the kids in Dubai for last 4 months before calling them here on pretext of demanding money. On an average, she is been paid approx 10 Lakhs per month for past 2 years and 5-7 lakhs per month before moving to Dubai with my children, excluding the school fees, medical, travel and other leisure activities. I have also financed her 3 films costing me crores of rupees, just to help her set up her income stream, since she is the mother of my kids. She was given luxurious cars for my kids, but she sold them and spent the money on herself. I have also bought a lavish sea facing apartment in Versova, Mumbai for my children. Aaliya was made the co-owner of the said apartment as my kids are small. I have given my children a rented apartment in Dubai, where she was also living comfortably."

“This is the truth of Nawazuddin Siddiqui who did not even spare his own innocent children..when after being in the house for 40 days I stepped out as office bearers at Versova police station called me urgently..but when I went back to the house with my children Nawazuddin Siddiqui had deputed a number of guards to not let us in.. me and my children were brutally left by this man to be on the road.. my daughter could not believe that her own father can do this to her and was howling and crying on the road.. thankfully one of my relatives took us in her one room house..this small mentality and this cruel planning of throwing me and my children out of the house and bringing us to the roads just shows how small this man Nawazuddin Siddiqui is..sharing three videos where you can see the reality of this man,” she wrote.

She further added, "And now as expected from you .. your pr agency is circulating false and deceitful information all around the media.. It is such a joke that people who are appointed by you and who get salary from you are not letting you go inside your own house.. I really suggest that you need a better Pr agency who has more logical plans for you..."

Promising to bounce back, she concluded by saying, "Don’t worry Nawazuddin Siddiqui you can not break me our my children ..I am a citizen of a country where justice prevails and I shall get it soon."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui have been in the news for a while for their ugly separation. The duo got married in 2009 and are parents to two children- a son named Yaani and a daughter named Shora.

