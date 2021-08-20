Bell Bottom Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor's spy thriller opens with a bang

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom Box Office Collection Day 1

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar ended the drought at the ticket window with the release of his film Bell Bottom on Thursday (August 19). The cinema halls were shut for around a year due to the covid19 pandemic. Also starring Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Adil Hussain in important roles, the spy thriller opened on more than 1600 screens in India. Trade analysts were contemplating the opening numbers of the film and were expecting the opening day collection to be Rs 5 cr. Akshay Kumar's last film Good Newwz had earned Rs 17.56 cr on Day 1.

According to Box Office India, with 50 per cent occupancy, Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor's film earned Rs 3 cr approx on its opening day. While these numbers are said to be low, the business in the weekend is expected to pick up. Also, Rs 3 cr in the post covid era is equal to Rs 10 cr approx in the normal times. A number of users shared their disappointment of not being able to watch the film on the big screen as cinema halls in Maharashtra remain shut and in most other states only 50% occupancy has been allowed by the government owing to COVID safety measures.

The audience reaction to Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom has been good. Fans have taken to the internet to share their experience of watching the film in 3D and called it 'nail bitting.'Dubbing it as 'must watch' a user wrote, "For what one would want to see in one of these kinds of movies, it was perfect. Had great screenwriting, incredible acting by @akshaykumar, and had the innate ability to draw the viewers into the intricate plot sequences. A Must Watch!!"

The trailer of Bell Bottom had already piqued the interest of the fans in the film. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the spy thriller is about a real-life hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight in 1984. In the film, Akshay Kumar is seen as the RAW agent who makes 'Mission Mirage' a success. He is seen in a vintage avatar wearing Bell Bottoms, which is also his code name for the mission. It also stars Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta. Lara essays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was in power at that time. Vaani plays Akshay's wife in the film.

Bell Bottom was the first major Bollywood film to start and finish its shooting during the coronavirus pandemic. The film marks Vaani's first collaboration with Akshay.

