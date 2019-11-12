Bala box office collection day 4: Good hold for Ayushmann Khurrana’s film; inches towards Rs 50 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana's last release 'Bala' has been impressing the audience with its great message, epic storyline and the screen presence of the stars including actresses Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. The film is being expected to become yet another hit of the AndhaDhun actor after Dream Girl. Not only did it became Khurrana's biggest opener but it has also managed to make its way to the screens of Saudi Arabia and will release there on November 14. Just like the other days, the fourth one also remained special and in spite of being a Monday, fans still watched the film resulting in the collection of Rs 8-10 crores, thus making its total collection over Rs 50 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the opening weekend collection and wrote, "#Bala is rocking... Packs a fantastic total in its opening weekend... Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities - which were decent/good - join the party on Day 3... Mon biz crucial, will give an idea of its lifetime biz... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr. Total: ₹ 43.95 cr. #India biz."

#Bala is rocking... Packs a fantastic total in its opening weekend... Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities - which were decent/good - join the party on Day 3... Mon biz crucial, will give an idea of its lifetime biz... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr. Total: ₹ 43.95 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2019

Not only this, but the news of him clearing the Saudi Arabia censor was also shared by him as he wrote, "#Bala clears Saudi Arabia censor... First movie of Ayushmann Khurrana to release in #SaudiArabia on 14 Nov 2019."

#Bala clears Saudi Arabia censor... First movie of Ayushmann Khurrana to release in #SaudiArabia on 14 Nov 2019. pic.twitter.com/S6m2D7Yun5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2019

Bala revolves around the story of a man in Kanpur who goes through various struggles in his life because of premature balding. Our review of teh film stated, "The story revolves around these flawed characters and the way they try to cover up, or make up for, their insecurities -- Bala, receding hairline with arrogance and a toupee; Latika, dark skin with intellect; and Pari, lack of substance with good looks -- and become, intentionally or unintentionally, a part of each other's tragedy."

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Jio Studios, Bala is emerging out to be a winner. Have a look at its trailer here:

