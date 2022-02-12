Badhaai Do Twitter Review & Reactions: Queer individuals love Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi film, fans say 'wow'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJKUMMAR_RAO Badhaai Do Twitter Review & Reactions

After a long wait, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Badhaai Do' was released in theatres on February 11. Ever since the trailer of Badhaai Do unveiled, the film has become the talk of the town. Released during Valentine week, Badhaai Do, revolves around the concept of lavender marriages. Besides critics, the audience also hailed the film for its 'inclusive' storyline and soulful acting. Rajkummar and Bhumi starrer opened to mixed reviews with many loving the 'hatke' subject of the story while some feel it was a little stretched.

Appreciating the film and the subject a user wrote, "Just an open appreciation post for #BadhaaiDo No straight person can ever understand how deeply personal and affecting this film is! The way the film portrays homosexual relationships trying to show them like heterosexual “normal” relationships is another master stroke! The comedy remains perfectly situational but as the film slips into it’s emotional counterpart, it knows how to go tender and gentle. #harshavardhankulkarni thank you so much for putting this all together! I haven’t smiled so much in a film recently! Neither have I cried this much recently in any film! Guys PLEASE GO WATCH #BadhaaiDo at a cinema near you! This film deserves all the love." Badhaai Do Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar starrer opens to low response

Badhaai Do Twitter Review & Reactions:

Badhaai Do is a tale about a twisted marriage between a man and a woman for the purpose of hiding their respective homosexualities. A franchise of Badhaai Ho, the film brought actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar together on the big screen for the first time.

Besides Rajkummar and Bhumi, it boasts of an ensemble cast featuring actors like Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Chum Darang, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey and Shashi Bhushan amongst others essaying pivotal roles & taking the narrative ahead.