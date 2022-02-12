Badhaai Do Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar starrer opens to low response

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BHUMIPEDNEKAR Badhaai Do Box Office Collection Day 1

Highlights Badhaai Do released on February 11 in theaters

The film brings Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar together for the first time on screen

Badhaai Do is a part of the franchise of Badhaai Ho

The box office got back in action with the release of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar much-awaited film Badhaai Do. With its trailer starring leaving everyone entertained, the film on February 11, did not open to the expected response. According to Box Office India, "Badhaai Do has seen a low response which is pretty much expected as this sort of theme about gay and lesbians is hardly an attraction for the mass audiences or urban youth. Then on top there is hardly any face value for the audience to come."



Badhaai Do, the tale about a twisted marriage between a man and a woman for the purpose of hiding their respective homosexualities, received a dull response from the audience. Keeping night restrictions in mind, the film is expected to make a collection in the range of Rs. 1.20 to 1.40 crore.

A franchise of Badhaai Ho, has brought actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar together on the big screen for the first time. Badhaai Do promises the same comical ride of finding humour in unexpected places as Badhaai Ho. Besides Rajkummar and Bhumi, it boasts of an ensemble cast featuring actors like Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Chum Darang, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey and Shashi Bhushan amongst others essaying pivotal roles & taking the narrative ahead.

Meanwhile, Bhumi, in 'Badhaai Do' can be seen playing the role of Suman Singh, a 31-year-old physical education teacher, who is interested in women. She went on to marry a cop named Shardul Thakur (Rajkummar) to escape the pressure of their families. Later, he tells her about his liking for men and this is where the real twist begins.

For those unversed, Badhaai Do happens to be the sequel of the National Award-winning film 'Badhaai Ho' starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta.

Watch the trailer here