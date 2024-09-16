As SLB gears up for Love and War, have a look at some iconic love triangles created by the filmmaker

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Iconic love triangles created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

The unveiling of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic love drama Love & War has left fans eager to see yet another cinematic spectacular from the filmmaker. While SLB has given us many great love stories, he has also created some very spectacular love triangles that are a joy to witness. As the filmmaker prepares to produce another love triangle with his upcoming Love & War, which will be released on March 20, 2026, let us look back at some of his most legendary love triangles.

Salman, Aishwarya and Ajay Devgn in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

SLB created a magnificent love triangle that is unrivalled in Indian film. It's a love story about a couple who have to separate ways owing to familial obligations. Eventually, the woman marries another man in an arranged marriage, who later realizes she is in love with someone and travels the world to find his wife, the love of her life. While the film focuses on Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's incredible chemistry, Ajay Devgn's contribution to their love story is as essential.

Aishwarya, Shah Rukh and Madhuri in Devdas

SLB brought to life a love story that has left a particular place in the audience's hearts. It narrates the narrative of Devdas, who develops alcoholism because his wealthy family bans him from marrying the woman he loves, while another woman falls in love with him. This was one of the most iconic love triangles in Indian movie history, and it remains one of the most popular.

Ranbir, Sonam and Salman Khan in Saawariya

SLB's Saawariya is a sincere romantic film. The plot revolves around Raj, a kind-hearted artist who falls in love with Sakina, who is looking for her long-lost lover, Imaan. This one-of-a-kind love triangle has left a lasting impression on the audience.

Deepika, Ranveer and Priyanka in Bajirao Mastani

SLB presented an epic period of historical love saga to the audience. It narrates the narrative of the brave Peshwa Bajirao, who, despite his marriage to Kashibai, falls in love with Mastani, a warrior princess in need. This love triangle, set against a historical backdrop, captivated the audience and became a huge box-office hit.

Ranbir, Alia and Vicky Kaushal in Love & War

With the upcoming Love & War, SLB is ready to present a new love triangle starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The announcement has sparked everyone's excitement in its release, and it will be intriguing to see how the filmmaker creates yet another love triangle with this exciting new couple.

