Border 2 to No Entry 2: Diljit Dosanjh's list of upcoming films in 2025-26

Diljit Dosanjh is in the news these days due to his music tour 'Dil-Luminati'. After performing on foreign soil, he is now going to perform in different cities of India. The Indian leg of this tour will start from New Delhi on 26 October. After that, he will also perform in Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Lucknow. Well, apart from his music world, Diljit is also in the news for his acting world. He was seen in two films this year, Amar Singh Chamkila and Jatt & Juliet 3. Many of his films are going to be released in the coming days. Let's know about his upcoming films.

Border 2

Out of all the upcoming films of Diljit Dosanjh, his fans are waiting for 'Border 2' the most. He will be seen with Sunny Deol in this film. Sharing this information, Diljit wrote on his Instagram handle, "The first bullet will be fired by the enemy and the last bullet will be fired by us!" Diljit's fans will see him attacking the enemies in this patriotic film. The first part of this film was released in 1997. 'Border 2' will hit the theatres on 23 January 2026. It also features Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

No Entry 2

Diljit Dosanjh will also be seen in the second part of the comedy film No Entry, titled No Entry 2. Apart from him, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor will also work in this film. The film is being produced by Boney Kapoor and Anees Bazmee will direct it. Its first part was released in 2005. If reports are to be believed then Kriti Sanon and Manushi Chillar have also signed the film.

Sardar Ji 3

Sardar Ji is a Punjabi horror comedy franchise. Diljit announced this film in July 2024. It will be released on June 27, 2025. Its first part came in 2015, in which the hit pair of Diljit and Neeru Bajwa was seen. The second part came in 2016. Many actors including Sonam Bajwa, Monica Gill, Jaswinder Bhalla and Yashpal Sharma worked in it. Sardar Ji 3 will be produced by Gunbir Singh Sidhu of White Hill Studios and Manmord Sidhu in association with Story Time Productions.

Ranna Ch Dhanna

Diljit Dosanjh will be seen in another Punjabi film 'Ranna Ch Dhanna'. Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill will also work with him in this film. The three were earlier seen together in the 2021 film 'Hausla Rakh'. The poster of 'Ranna Ch Dhanna' has been released recently. Its release date has also been revealed. The film will be released on October 2, 2024.

