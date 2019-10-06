Sunday, October 06, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. 'Nazar na lage in dono ko', Arjun Kapoor's comments on Anushka & Virat's jodi and we couldn't agree more!

'Nazar na lage in dono ko', Arjun Kapoor's comments on Anushka & Virat's jodi and we couldn't agree more!

In a video from Indian sports honours awards, Arjun Kapoor made a few comments on Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's jodi that we totally agree to. Watch the full video below!

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 06, 2019 14:55 IST
'Nazar na lage in dono ko', Arjun Kapoor's comments on

'Nazar na lage in dono ko', Arjun Kapoor's comments on Anushka & Virat's jodi and we couldn't agree more!

Setting relationship goals for all of us since the time they got together, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's jodi is the one made in heavens. Be it super cute vacation pictures by the beach, adorable emotional reactions to each other's reactions or publicly announcing their feelings for each other, their chemistry is unmatched.

In a recent video that has surfaced online, Anushka and Virat are seen attending the second edition of Indian sports honours with his wife Anushka Sharma. Indian sports honours, which is an initiative by Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RP-SG Group and Kohli, held at SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

Related Stories

Anuskha and Virat made one good-looking pair. Check out this series of pictures uploaded online by Anushka:

Hosting the show, Arjun Kapoor made a few comments on the couple and honestly, we couldn't agree more. He can be seen praising the couple by saying that Virat should also receive the best husband award. He also made a few jokes that left the crowd in jitters. Watch the full video below to know the details.

Related Video

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Here's how Dayaben will re-enter Next StoryRani Mukerji: There is essence of Ma Durga in Mardaani 2  