'Nazar na lage in dono ko', Arjun Kapoor's comments on Anushka & Virat's jodi and we couldn't agree more!

Setting relationship goals for all of us since the time they got together, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's jodi is the one made in heavens. Be it super cute vacation pictures by the beach, adorable emotional reactions to each other's reactions or publicly announcing their feelings for each other, their chemistry is unmatched.

In a recent video that has surfaced online, Anushka and Virat are seen attending the second edition of Indian sports honours with his wife Anushka Sharma. Indian sports honours, which is an initiative by Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RP-SG Group and Kohli, held at SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

Anuskha and Virat made one good-looking pair. Check out this series of pictures uploaded online by Anushka:

Hosting the show, Arjun Kapoor made a few comments on the couple and honestly, we couldn't agree more. He can be seen praising the couple by saying that Virat should also receive the best husband award. He also made a few jokes that left the crowd in jitters. Watch the full video below to know the details.

Related Video