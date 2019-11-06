Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh to come together for Nikkhil Advani’s next family dramedy

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh to come together for a film

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh are all set to come together for the first time for a cross border family dramedy, reports Mumbai Mirror. The film is being produced by Nikkhil Advani, Bhushan Kumar and John Abram. The trio has already come together for films like Batla House, Satyameva Jayate and Satyameva Jayate 2. The film hasn’t been titled yet but it is reported that Arjun and Rakul will play the lovers in the film.

Revealing more about the film, Nikhil Advani said, “It is a coming-of-age, cross-border love story, beautifully written by Anuja Chauhan, Amitosh Nagpal and Kaashvie. It will be shot extensively in Punjab and Los Angeles and will feature Arjun and Rakul in never-seen-before avatars. We will be locking the title and the release date soon.” Rakul is also a part of Nikkil Advani’s upcoming film Marjavaan which stars Siddharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria in lead.

The film will be directed by Kaashvie Nair, who has earlier assisted Nikkhil on his sports-drama Patiala House and action thriller D-Day. She has also co-directed the TV series POW Bandi Yuddh Ke. This film will mark her feature film debut as the director.

Further talking about the film, Arjun explains, “I have grown up in a joint family so I understood that it’s the biggest pillar of love, strength and support. That’s the essence of our film, which has its heart in the right place. I’m having a blast even during the prep.”

Arjun and Rakul have already begun the workshops of the film. The Panipat actor also revealed that he was excited to collaborate with Rakul for the first time and has been enjoying the process of the film. On the other hand, producer Bhushan Kumar also revealed that the film will go on floors this month.

