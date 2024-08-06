Apart Paris Olympics, Taapsee Pannu lands in 'City of Nawabs' with Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba cast

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey reach Lucknow

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated OTT films of 2024. The sequel is all set to release in two days. Its lead actor Taapsee Pannu was the Paris for Olympics 2024. On the other hand, the rest of the cast including Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Shergill were in Mumbai for their respective work. But now the entire cast of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba has reached the City of Nawabs, Lucknow for the first fan screening of the film. For those who don't know the makers are hosting two press screenings of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, one in Lucknow on Tuesday and the other one in Delhi on Wednesday.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba gang reached Lucknow

Taapsee Pannu shared several photos on her Instagram profile, where she can be seen posing with Vikrant, Sunny and Jimmy outside Lucknow's Rumi Darwaza. While she is looking gorgeous in a dark pink saree, the male actors can be seen in casuals. Moreover, the Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba gang also posed with an e-rickshaw. "Muskuraiye, these Hasseen Dillrubas are in Lucknow #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba premiers 9 August, only on Netflix! #PhirAayiHasseenDillrubaOnNetflix," read the caption.

Watch the post here:

About the film

Now that Rani (Taapsee Pannu) and Rishu (Vikrant Massey) are reunited, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is where their turbulent adventure resumes. The film, written and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon and directed by the imaginative Jayprad Desai, aims to delve more into the lives of Taapsee and Vikrant, who play star-crossed lovers. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Shergill in the lead roles, is all set to release this weekend on Netflix. The film is the sequel to the 2021 release, Hasseen Dillruba, and is expected to be a complete mix of romance, mystery, thriller and crime, inciting excitement among fans.

