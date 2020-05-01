Birthday girl Anushka Sharma pens poem wishing 'suffering ends'

Anushka Sharma pens a poem on her birthday

Anushka Sharma has penned a poem on her 32nd birthday, where she wants all the "sadness and suffering" to end. The actress took to Instagram on her birthday to share her poem. "Today, I wish for all this to end," Anushka captioned her post. Commenting on Anushka's post, actress Kiara Advani wrote: "Happy Birthday Anushka. I pray all that you have wished for comes true. Lots and lots of love." Anushka's birthday comes at a time when entire nation is experiencing a lockdown owing to the COVID 19 pandemic.

"I wish today, sadness dwindles.

I wish today, suffering ends.

I know it may not all go away.

It does have its own part to play.

And the role it dawns, comes at a price,

With tears and screams and even stifled cries.

I wish today, suffering ends,

Sadness and suffering have been friends..." read the first few lines of the poem.

The actress is also heartbroken at the demise of Bollywood actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan which she has expressed in an earlier Instagram post.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma has made her debut as a producer on OTT platform. Anushka's banner, Clean Slate Films has produced the Amazon Prime original series "Paatal Lok", which will stream from May 15.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage