Anurag Kashyap recalls Manoj Bajpayee's fear of heights while filming Satya

Bhikhu Mhatre continues to be one of Manoj Bajpayee's career-defining roles.

Director Anurag Kashyap took to social media to recall the experience of shooting for Ram Gopal Varma's superhit crime drama Satya. Kashyap, who had co-scripted the movie, also recalled how Bajpayee had a fear of heights while they were shooting for his popular dialogue, "Mumbai ka King kaun... Bhikhu Mhatre!"

Sharing a picture from the sets of the film, Kashyap wrote, "Throwback .. #Satya .. just before we shot the famous "Mumbai ka King Kaun".. and I remember @bajpayee. manoj was so scared of heights as am I, so I was also in that scene invisible, lying down on the ground holding Bhiku Mhatre's leg when he said those iconic lines .. that breathlessness he had in the scene was real .. so much for being a gangsta kyon Baju Bhai @bajpayee.manoj, with @rgvzoomin the boss and Mazhar Kamran. and the thin man is me (that was 20 kgs ago).."

Agreeing with Kashyap, Bajpayee commented on the post. He wrote, "I am still sweating thinking about that shot.' Satya, which released in 1998, received immense appreciation from critics and audience alike. The movie also won several prestigious awards.

The character of Bhikhu Mhatre continues to be one of Bajpayee's career-defining roles. The movie also won him National Award as Best Supporting Actor.

