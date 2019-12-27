Anurag Basu directorial Ludo's first poster out

Ludo features Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao and others in important roles.

Filmmaker Anurag Basu finally confirmed the title of his upcoming movie. Along with it, makers also announced the release date of the film. Ludo starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Pankaj Tripathi will release on April 24, 2020.

Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra and Pankaj Tripathi also shared the poster of the movie. Junior AB, Rajkummar, Aditya and Sanya can be seen in the poster. Ludo centres on unavoidable jeopardies of life and has four different stories set in a quintessential Indian metro.

The poster shows Aditya and Sanya looking at each other romantically, while Rajkummar plays a mouth organ. On the other side, Abhishek is seen in sound sleep with a little girl by his side.

The movie has been bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar.

Anurag Basu's last film was Jagga Jasoos starring Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor. The movie tanked at the box office.