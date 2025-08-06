Did you know Amitabh Bachchan's this superhit film was rejected by 4 A-listers? Did you know Amitabh Bachchan was not the first choice for 1973 superhit film Zanjeer? The film was rejected by big superstars.

The entertainment world has often proved that one's loss often becomes another's gain. Over the years, there have been several examples of an actor rocking a certain role that was rejected by someone else.

But do you know it happened with megastar Amitabh Bachchan too? Yes! Big B was not the first choice for the 1973 superhit film Zanjeer. Moreover, the film was offered to several A-listers, but after 4 rejections, the movie fell into Amitabh Bachchan's lap and the rest is history.

Who all rejected Zanjeer?

The film, written by OG duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, was directed by Prakash Mehra. Before Amitabh Bachchan, Zanjeer was offered to Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, Dev Anand and Raj Kumar. Not only the actors but some actresses too rejected the film due to their busy schedules.

Later, Zanjeer was shot with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Pran. The dialogues of the film and Amitabh Bachchan's personality in a khaki uniform entertained the audience a lot. Made in a budget of just 90 lakhs, this film collected 17.46 crores at the box office. Zanjeer earned a lot not only in India but also in the Soviet Union.

Zanjeer was remade in 2013

A Bollywood remake of the film was made in 2013 with South superstar Ram Charan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sunjay Dutt. However, the film proved to be a disaster at the box office. The film, made with a budget of Rs 60 crore, was able to earn only Rs 12 crore at the box office.

Moreover, Ram Charan's Bollywood debut was so disappointing that he never worked in a Hindi film after that. However, he has a cameo in the song 'Yentamma' from Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Another trivia related to 2013's Zanjeer is that the Chopra sisters were seen clashing at the box office. On the same day, Parineeti Chopra, Sushant Singh Rajput and Vaani Kapoor's Shuddh Desi romance was also released on September 6, 2013. Parineeti won this box office battle.

