Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he keeps up with 'enormous talent' Ranbir Kapoor during Brahmastra shoot (Pics)

Image Source : TWITTER Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he keeps up with 'enormous talent' Ranbir Kapoor during Brahsmastra shoot

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was last seen in Badla, is gearing up for his next Bollywood offering Brahmastra, which also stars lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. Big B has been bonding with his co-stars and keeps sharing pictures from the sets leaving us all the more excited. Today, Amitabh Bachchan has shared some pictures with Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of Brahmastra revealing how he has been keeping up with 'enormous talent' Ranbir Kapoor while shooting for the Ayan Mukerji directed film.

Taking to Twitter, the 77-year-old actor shared the pictures and wrote, "work starts early .. like 6 am .. rehearsing, blocking and then shooting it .. with one of my favourites Red heartThumbs up.. I need 4 of thoseChairs to keep up with his enormous talent".

T 3452 - .. work starts early .. like 6 am .. rehearsing, blocking and then shooting it .. with one of my favourites ❤️👍..

I need 4 of those🪑s to keep up with his enormous talent .. !! pic.twitter.com/7m3Noaa7pT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 25, 2020

Big B also shared a post on Instagram.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachahan thanked Ranbir Kapoor for giving him the "elixir of LIFE".

T 3074 -

Thank you Ranbir Kapoor, for giving me the elixir of LIFE !

Still buzzing Buddy !!👍👍🙏🙏🤗🤗🙃🙃🙃



Ranbir Kapoor .. संसार का जीवन रूपी अमृत भेंट , जो आज आपने ने मुझे दिया, इसके लिए हृदय से आभार । अभी तक शरीर उत्तेजित, उत्कृष्ट और उजागर बना हुआ है !! pic.twitter.com/IfWCphFznG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 30, 2019

Big B also talked about Brahmastra in his blog and said, "The night still works. The rain doth excuse itself, the winds they express presence .. the slush envelopes the mandatory 'dry day' and the work for the nights nears its end well almost.... This is ‘Brahmastra' after all. It is a universe by itself, for itself, of itself with a mere minor change. It is eventually for us all this be its finalityIf the massive giant equipments be any proof on the making of the film in its largeness be assured and convinced".

Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor enjoy a movie together

Amitabh Bachchan also shared some pictures with the Barfi actor and Karan Johar along with the blog.

It's bonding time for Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor

Amitabh and Karan Johar

Brahmastra produced by Dharma Productions is written and directed by Ajay Mukerji. The sci-fi film has Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Dimple Kapadia, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Divyendu Sharma and Mouni Roy in lead roles. The film has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, London and New York.

Also Read: Ayan Mukerji confirms Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra's release date. December 4, 2020 it is

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page