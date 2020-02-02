Ayan Mukerji confirms Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra's release date. December 4, 2020 it is

Director Ayan Mukerji confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna starrer Brahmastra will hit the theatres on December 4, 2020.

Ranbir Kapoor, Allia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra has been in the pipeline from the time we could think of it. The film has been delayed and after multiple deferred release dates, it looks like Brahmastra finally has got its confirmed release date. Can't believe it yet? Well, director Ayan Mukerji has announced that the film will hit the theatres on December 4, 2020. Wohooo all the Ranbir-Alia fans get ready to see your favourite couple onscreen for the first time.

Confirmation of Brahmastra might not just be the only thing confirmed by Ayan Mukerji. In an Instagram video shared by Alia Bhatt where Ayan made the announcement about the release date, he almost confirmed Ranbir's relationship with Alia. Not that its unknown to people, however, the couple has always ducked questions on their relationship. In the video, Ayan asks Ranbir to ask his ' girlfriend (Alia) to stop recording video. So, we have two good confirmations from a single video.

And Brahmastra cast could not be happier after their film finally got a release date. Sharing the video, Alia wrote, “So This just happened! Brahmastra on December 4, 2020. Promise.".

Big B Amitabh Bachchan who also made an appearance in the video also shared his thoughts about the confirmation and tweeted, “Coming to cinemas on December 4, 2020, and Ayan is not allowed to change it now,"

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra is a fantasy trilogy that boasts of a star cast that includes the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Akkineni, Mouni Roy apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film is being produced by Karan johar’s banner Dharma production and will reportedly feature a guest appearance by none other than King Khan Shah Rukh Khan. The film, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, will release in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The film was slated to hit the theatres in December last year, however, the film got delayed and was then speculated to hit the theatres in summer 2020. But looks like the wait is still going to be there for all the fans before they finally get to see Brahmastra in theatres on December 4 ending the everlasting wait for the movie.