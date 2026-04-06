Amitabh Bachchan refuses to slow down at 83, says, 'It's disturbing to not work every day'

New Delhi:

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is renowned for his dedication and discipline toward his work. He is counted among the stalwarts of Indian cinema. Over a career spanning more than six decades, he has worked in films across multiple languages ​​and has won numerous awards for his magnificent acting prowess.

Recently, he revealed that if he goes even a single day without working, he finds it to be quite strange and unsettling.

Not working feels strange to me: Amitabh Bachchan

In his latest blog post, he wrote, 'A day that felt somewhat 'lazy'... for no particular reason... but not working every day feels strange to me. When you do not adhere to your fixed daily schedule, the habit you have cultivated over time gets disrupted. Consequently, the day begins to feel somewhat disoriented, whereas on normal days, everything proceeds in a smooth and orderly manner.'

He further added, 'You then find yourself wondering why the day isn't unfolding exactly as you had wished. If we can simply grasp this concept, we can maintain a sense of peace and tranquility in our surroundings. However, for some people, this proves difficult to achieve, and it only serves to exacerbate their anxiety.'

On the work front

It is worth noting that Amitabh was last seen hosting Season 17 of Kaun Banega Crorepati. As for his cinematic endeavors, Big B was last seen in Nag Ashwin's film Kalki 2898 AD, in which he starred alongside Prabhas in a lead role.

Now he is currently shooting for its sequel and will be next seen in instalment of Kalki Cinematic Universe.

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