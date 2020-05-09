Amitabh Bachchan reveals Bhoothnath connect in Agneepath

Image Source : TWITTER Amitabh Bachchan's Bhoothnath also starred child artiste Aman Siddiqui in a pivotal role.

Amitabh Bachchan has mentioned a coincidence that ties his 1990 crime drama "Agneepath" with his 2008 horror-comedy "Bhoothnath" in an almost uncanny manner. Bhoothnath was released on May 9, 12 years ago. Yet, a scene in "Agneepath", filmed all those decades ago, bears a direct connection with the title of the horror film that would release years later. "12 years of BHOOTNATH .. kids still call me Bhoothnath Uncle .. but someone just discovered something amazing .. in AGNEEPATH my film there is a shot of me entering the prison and shooting dead one of the prisoners .. on the wall of the prison cell was written in chalk the word ''Bhootnath'' (in Hindi) .. Agneepath was made years before .. how did this happen .. if you have a dvd or on net go to the scene and watch .. Incidentally that was my first shot for Agneepath !" the actor wrote.

Excited fans replied to his tweet sharing a video clip of the particvular scene in "Agneepath. Fans also shared congratulatory messages for the actor.

"#12YearsOfBhoothnath Masterpiece, A Film you can watch again & again without getting bored. @SrBachchan sir as Bhoothnath is the most lovable ghost.(Angel). Thank you @MainVivekSharma ji for giving us best horror comedy film. My all time favorite film!" commented a fan.

"Heartiest Congratulations Amitji on #12YearsOfBhootNath. A Masterpiece Unforgettable film directed brilliantly by @MainVivekSharma and your Outstanding Performance Creating Magical effects ...... loved n enjoyed by all ages.. Love you Sweet #Bhootnath," wrote another fan.

Directed by Vivek Sharma, "Bhoothnath" also starred child artiste Aman Siddiqui in a pivotal role. The film featured Juhi Chawla, Priyanshu Chatterjee and Rajpal Yadav in its supporting cast, with Shah Rukh Khan essaying a cameo.

