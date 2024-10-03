Alia Bhatt starrer Jigra's second single 'Tenu Sang Rakhna' is heartfelt and soothing, song out NOW

Follow us on Image Source : SONG SNAPSHOT Jigra's first single Tenu Sang Rakhna is out now

Bollywood Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Jigra. The film will be released in theatres next Friday. The makers have created a lot of curiosity for the film with their teaser and trailer. Now they have released the second song from the film. Titled as, Tenu Sang Rakhna, the song deals with the love of a sister for her younger brother. Alia Bhatt is playing the role of an elder sister to The Archies actor Vedang Raina in Jigra.

Tenu Sang Rakhna song out now

The first single from Jigra, Tenu Sang Rakhna is out now. The song is sung by Arijit Singh, Anumita Nadesan and Achint Thakkar. While the music is composed by Achint Thakkar, Masaan film writer and stand-up comedian Varun Grover has written the lyrics of Tenu Sang Rakhna. This is the second single from the film. The first song Chal Kudiye was released last week. The song is sung by the Man of the Hour Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt.

Tenu Sang Rakhna has deep lyrics which can hit the right cord. The song has a moist tonality which dwells well with Arijit and Anumita's voice. Alia and Vedang's suffrage in the song makes it even more heartfelt.

Watch the song here:

About the film

Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra also stars Vedang Raina and is slated to release on October 11 in theatres. The film follows the journey of Alia's character, who takes extraordinary measures to get her brother out of prison. It is also produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Soumen Mishra. Jigra will clash with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Walla Video.

