Alia Bhatt: I am going to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali soon

Alia Bhatt at IIFA 2019

Though Alia Bhatt dream of working together with Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been put on the back burner, the actress hasn't lost her hopes. And, why she should? If her words and the conviction with which she said are anything to go by, Alia and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are in talks for a project. Whether it is Inshallah or some other film, it is yet to be known.

For unversed, Inshallah got shelved reportedly due to the creative differences between Salman and Bhansali. When Alia was asked about the same at IIFA, the actress said that she will work with Bhansali ''very soon''. "I was very excited to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman as well, I believe sometimes certain things happen which are not in your control. They say if you want to make God laugh, tell them your plans. Plans never really go 'as per plan' but I can give it to you in writing that I am going to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali very soon," she said.

Inshallah was shelved within months of the announcement. The project would have marked the reunion of Bhansali with 53-year-old actor after 20 years.

IIFA 2019 was held last night and it was one of a starry extravaganza. From Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor to Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who's who of Bollywood marked their presence in stylish avatars. While Alia and Ranveer won Best Actor Awards, Sara and Ishaan Khatter bag awards for Best Debut.

On the professional front, Alia is currently working on Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2.