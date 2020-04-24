Alaya F paints her face after she ran out of art sheets. Watch video

Alaya F Alaya made her Hindi film debut with Nitin Kakkar''s "Jawaani Jaaneman".

Actress Alaya F ran out art sheets but she has found an interesting solution. Alaya took to Instagram to demonstrate how she has expertly been using her face as a canvas. Alaya shared a video flaunting her face painting. In the video, the young actress sports butterfly painting on her eyes.

"Ran out of art sheets so I used my face," she captioned the clip, which currently has 141k likes on the photo-sharing website.

Alaya made her Hindi film debut with Nitin Kakkar's "Jawaani Jaaneman", a comedy-drama in which she played a 21-year-old girl claiming that a 40-year-old person who hates commitment and marriage (played by Saif Ali Khan) is her father.

Unlike many other industry kids, Alaya has tackled the nepotism debate with a straight face. She recently said that nepotism is a reality in Bollywood but insisted that she did not take her mother's help to secure her debut movie.

