Shooting for Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re begins

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re will hit the theatres on Valentines Weekend 2021

Atrangi Re, starring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, is slated to hit the theatres next year on Valentine's Day weekend, the makers announced on Thursday. Production on the film, directed by Aanand L Rai, is underway. It is a joint production by Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series and Cape Of Good Films. The film was announced in January this year.

Sharing the news with fans, the official Twitter handle of T-Seriesa tweeted, "The beginning of a new journey! @AanandLRai's directorial #AtrangiRe starring @AkshayKumar, @DhanushKRaja & #SaraAliKhan goes on floors today! "Presented by @itsbhushankumar's @Tseries @cypplofficial & #CapeOfGoodFilms, the film is written by #HimanshuSharma & an @arrahman musical. The film will be releasing on Valentine's Weekend.".

This will be the first time that Sara Ali Khan will be seen playing double role on-screen. Atrangi is a cross-cultural love story set in Madurai and Bihar. “While Atrangi Re is primarily a love story set in the heartland, laced with humour, the storytelling is in a zone the filmmaker has not attempted before. The screenplay follows a non-linear narrative of two romances from different timelines running in the parallel,” revealed a source close to the film while speaking to Mumbai Mirror.

The film, which reunites Dhanush and Aanand after their 2013 critical hit "Raanjhanaa", will feature Akshay in a "special role". Sara is playing the female lead in the movie. "Atrangi Re" has been written by National Award winner Himanshu Sharma, who last worked with Rai on "Zero" (2018). Oscar-winner AR Rahman will be scoring the music.

(With inputs from PTI)