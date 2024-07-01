Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal starrer 'Sarfira' becomes most viewed trailer of 2024 | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Akshay Kumar's 'Sarfira' becomes most watched trailer

Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal starrer upcoming film Sarfira has created a stir on the internet. Not only social media craze is worth noting but the Sarfira trailer has become the most-watched Hindi film trailer of 2024. The reason for this tremendous response is the tremendous content of the film. People are even now addressing Akshay as Content Kumar. The songs of the film 'Mar Udi' and 'Khudaya' have created a stir on social media and the trailer has broken YouTube records of 2024, Sarfira is on its way to winning the audience's hearts.

In the film Sarfira, Akshay Kumar plays the role of a person who has the strength to fulfil his dream by never giving up. Akshay Kumar always chooses films whose content is very strong. The film Sarfira is also a content-filled film, whose trailer is being appreciated by people and want to see more. As a champion of new-age educational films, Akki has this time come up with a story that believes in the entrepreneurial spirit of the youth. This has obviously struck a chord with the masses, making the film's release much more awaited. Yes, Akki's fans and audiences are now just waiting for the film to hit the theatres. The film is expected to continue the legacy of Khiladi Kumar's brilliant storytelling.

Sarfira is Suriya's National Award-Winning film Soorarai Pottru's Hindi remake

From the makers of OMG 2, Airlift, Baby, Toilet and Jai Bhim, Sarfira is an incredible story set in the world of startups and aviation. The film is set to inspire the common man to dream big and chase their dreams even if the world calls you crazy. Written by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi, dialogues by Pooja Tolani and music by G.V. A Prakash Kumar musical, Sarfira is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), South superstars Suriya and Jyothika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment). Set for a nationwide release on July 12, 'Sarfira' promises to enthral audiences with its powerful story. For the unversed, it is Suriya's National Award-Winning film Soorarai Pottru's Hindi remake.

