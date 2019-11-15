Ajay Devgn asks ‘Swaraj Se Badhkar Kya?’ in latest Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior 3D motion poster

Image Source : YOUTUBE Ajay Devgn reveals latest Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior motion poster

Ajay Devgn is all set to mesmerise his fans in the upcoming periodic drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor has earlier released the character poster of the film and now he has unveiled the 3D motion poster. Sharing the poster, the actor also revealed the release date of the trailer of the film as well. He wrote, “Swaraj se badhkar kya? #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020. 4 DAYS TO TANHAJI TRAILER”

In the 3D motion poster, Ajay Devgn can be seen holding a kesari colored flag and a voice in the background asks ‘Swaraj Se Badhkar Kya?’ Watch the poster here-

Earlier, Ajay Devgn unveiled the character posters of Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Padmavati Rao along with his own. In the film, Padmavati Rao plays Chhatrapati Shivaji's mother Jijamata, Sharad Kelkar plays Chhatrapati Shivaji, Luke Kenny plays Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and Saif Ali Khan will step into the shoes of Udaybhan. Check out their posters here-

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is Ajay Devgn’s 100th film and will also mark his reunion with wife Kajol on the big screen. Ajay is also producing the film. Just when the actor unveiled the poster of tehf ilm, Bollywood celebrities showered him with wishes and luck on his 100th film. SRK wrote, "Here's looking forward to another 100 and more films from my friend ajaydevgn. All the best for this milestone... from striding atop two motorcycles at the same time...you've come a long long way... keep riding... and all the best for Tanhaji,"

Thank you @iamsrk for making my 100th film #Tanhaji so special. Appreciate your gesture 🙏 https://t.co/zSh68z1xfo — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 11, 2019

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will hit the screens on January 10.

Also read:

Akshay Kumar wishes 'love and luck' to Ajay Devgn for 100th film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Ajay Devgn to produce biopic on The Ramsay Brothers

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page