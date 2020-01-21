Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior continues to rule the box office on Day 11

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's box office collection

Ajay Devgn's latest release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is sprinting towards Rs 200 crore mark. The period drama continued to rule the box office windows even in the second week. With Kajol in the female lead and Saif Ali Khan as an antagonist, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, directed by Om Raut has impressed critics and fans alike due to stellar performances and VFX.

On Day 10, Tanhaji surpassed the lifetime collection of Ajay's Total Dhamaal. The movie has already made a fiery total of Rs 150 crore and is expected to enter Rs 200 crore club soon.

A day before, Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the film's numbers. He wrote, "#Tanhaji benchmarks...Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3 ₹ 100 cr: Day 6 ₹ 125 cr: Day 8 ₹ 150 cr: Day 10 #India biz. Surpasses *lifetime biz* of #TotalDhamaal. Now #AjayDevgn’s second highest-grossing film, after #GolmaalAgain. #Kajol and #SaifAliKhan’s highest-grossing film''.

Tanhaji based on Subedar Tanhaji Malhusare, the military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is 100th film of Ajay Devgn. He lost his life in the battle at Sinhagad fort.

On Monday, the Navy Chief, the Army Chief and the Air Chief together watched Tanhaji with Ajay Devgn in Delhi. Tweeting about the same, the star wrote, ''Honoured to spend an evening with the three Chiefs. Thank you all for the love given to Tanhaji. @sikka_harinder''.

Honoured to spend an evening with the three Chiefs. Thank you all for the love given to Tanhaji.@sikka_harinder

The film was made tax free by the Uttar Pradesh Government. Ajay thanked the Chief Minister on Twitter saying, "Thank you Shri Yogi Adityanathji for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior Tax-Free in Uttar Pradesh. I would also be delighted Sir if you watched our film @myogiadityanath #TanhajiUnitesIndia."

Thank you Shri Yogi Adityanathji for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior Tax-Free in Uttar Pradesh. I would also be delighted Sir if you watched our film 🙏@myogiadityanath #TanhajiUnitesIndia

