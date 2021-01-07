Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh to star in Indra Kumar's Thank God

Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh are all set to team up for director Indra Kumar's next film titled Thank God. The makers announced on Thursday that the slice-of-life comedy is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Indra Kumar and co-produced by Yash Shah.

Announcing the film, Sidharth Malhotra tweeted, "Stoked to announce my next film, for the first time ever with @ajaydevgn & @Indra_kumar_9, also starring @rakulpreet. #ThankGod - a slice of life comedy, starts shooting this month. Stay tuned!" Rakul tweeted, "Here's announcing my next film, #ThankGod - a slice of life comedy starring @ajaydevgn, @SidMalhotra & me. Directed by @Indra_kumar_9, the film is set to go on floors from 21st January 2021. Stay tuned!"

Happy to announce our next film, #ThankGod - a slice of life comedy starring @ajaydevgn, @SidMalhotra & @Rakulpreet. Directed by @Indra_kumar_9, the film is set to go on floors from 21st January 2021. The movie will give a sweet message to the audience, stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/hoX0c6xlo9 — T-Series (@TSeries) January 7, 2021

Bhushan Kumar of T-Series said he is pleased to have collaborated with Indra Kumar, known for comedy film series like "Masti" and "Dhamaal". "Thank God" is an interesting and entertaining script. I have worked with Ajay sir and he aces this genre while Sidharth and Rakul will show their fans something new with the film," Bhushan Kumar said in a statement.

Indra Kumar said he is excited to begin work on the film, scheduled to go on floors from January 21. "Hopefully it all goes well as we have taken all the precautions necessary (for the shoot). It is an entertaining slice-of-life comedy with a message," the director said.

Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh have previously starred together in 2018's Aiyaary and Marjaavaan (2019). This will also be Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn's third collaboration. They have worked on the 2019 film De De Pyaar De and are reuniting for Mayday, which Devgn is directing as well.

-With PTI inputs