Aishwarya Rai to Waheeda Rehman, a look at iconic nurses of Bollywood | International Nurses Day

'International Nurses Day' is celebrated every year on May 12. A nurse has as much a hand in curing a patient as a doctor. Many films have been made in Bollywood in which an actress has brought to life the struggles and zeal of a nurse. The latest one of these has to be Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light, where Kani Kusruti played the role of Prabha nurse. Let us have a look at some famous and iconic actresses who played the role of nurses in Bollywood films.

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai has played the role of a nurse in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Guzaarish' (2010). Hrithik Roshan has played the role of a patient called Ethan Mascarenhas. Aishwarya Rai played the role of a devoted nurse who loved her master and spent her life serving the patient. The film shows a good relationship between the patient and the nurse.

Hema Malini

Hema Malini played the role of a nurse in the 1982 film 'Satte Pe Satta'. Amitabh Bachchan plays the main character in the film, who has seven uncivilised brothers. Hema, who becomes a nurse, not only treats patients but also tries to teach people civility.

Waheeda Rehman

The film 'Khamoshi' was released in 1970. Waheeda Rehman played the role of a nurse in this film. Rajesh Khanna played an important role in the film. In the film, Rehman treats mental patients. During this time, she falls in love with a patient. When he recovers and leaves, she is heartbroken. The struggle of a nurse's job is shown in the film.

Mumtaz

Mumtaz played the role of a nurse in the 1970 film 'Khilona'. A courtesan hires Mumtaz to take care of a mentally unstable patient. Mumtaz pretends to be the wife of that patient and helps him recover.

Meena Kumari

The film 'Dil Apna Preet Parayi' was released in the year 1960. Meena Kumari played the role of a nurse in the film. This film is the story of a doctor. In the film, Raj Kumar is about to marry the daughter of his family friend, but he falls in love with the nurse. However, neither of them do not accepts this.

