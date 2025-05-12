Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli's Test retirement, says she remembers the tears he never showed 'Somehow, I always imagined you’d retire from international cricket in whites,' Anushka Sharma wrote on Instagram while reaction to Virat Kohli's Test retirement.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress and producer Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram profile to react to her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli's Test retirement. Just like others, even Anushka thought Virat would retire from the longest format last, as revealed by her in the post, but it seems like the actor has accepted Virat's decision with love and grace. On Monday, the former skipper shocked the world by announcing his Test retirement, breaking a billion hearts.

'They’ll talk about the records and the milestones, but I’ll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege, reads Anushka's caption.

She further wrote, 'Somehow, I always imagined you’d retire from international cricket in whites. But you’ve always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you’ve earned every bit of this goodbye.'

See the post here:

India's star batter Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket today. 'There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever,' read his caption.

India's most successful captain in Tests, Kohli, witnessed a slump in his run-scoring form since the COVID as the gap is astounding. Until 2019, Kohli was averaging 54.97 in Tests, scoring 7,202 runs in 141 innings (84 matches). However, since the start of 2020, Kohli has amassed just 2,028 runs in 69 innings (39 matches) at an average of 30.72, with just three centuries.

