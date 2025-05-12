Rakesh Poojary, 'Comedy Khiladi' fame actor, dies at 34 due to cardiac arrest Rakesh Poojary died at the age of 34 on Monday. He is survived by his mother and younger sister.

This morning (May 12), a sad news has come to the fore from the Kannada TV industry. Rakesh Poojary of the comedy show Comedy Khiladi, has passed away. It is being said that he suffered a cardiac arrest at around two o'clock this morning. Rakesh went to the Puja Nittej Mehndi ceremony in Karkala taluk of Udupi district yesterday (May 11) and suddenly suffered a cardiac arrest. Rakesh Poojary was only 34 years old.

Actor Shivaraj KR Peet has confirmed the news of Rakesh's death and said that he had no health problems. Rakesh Pujari attended a friend's wedding ceremony in his hometown yesterday, where he also danced. It is said that at this time, he suddenly collapsed.

On the other hand, it is being said that Rakesh Poojary suffered a cardiac arrest due to low BP. Television personalities and actors are mourning the sudden demise of the Kannada actor. His close friend and actor Shivraj K R Pete wrote on Instagram, 'How can we pray for the peace of the soul who gave smiles to so many hearts.'

After learning about the sudden death of Rakesh Poojary, Kirik Kirti prayed for peace on his social media account. 'Such bad news came this morning.. Rakesh Pujari is no more.. Always smiling, dear brother who called everyone his brother-sister.. Such a cruel fate at such a young age.. Is this the age for a cardiac arrest?.. The news of your demise, who was determined to make your dreams come true, has shocked us.. Go and come back. May God rest your soul..' he wrote while expressing condolences.

Rakesh Poojary, who has acted in television reality shows and serials, dreamed of acting in films. He is survived by his mother and younger sister.

