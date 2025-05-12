War of words between Sanam Teri Kasam actors Harshvardhan Rane, Marwa Hocane escalates 'Sanam Teri Kasam' fame Harshvardhan Rane recently refused to work with Mawra Hocane in 'Sanam Teri Kasam 2' amid India-Pakistan border tensions. Now their tussle has escalated on social media.

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane recently shared a post in which she called India's Operation Sindoor 'cowardly'. This post by the actress was given a befitting reply by Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane, who worked with her in 'Sanam Teri Kasam'. After seeing Mawra's post about India, he refused to work with Mawra in 'Sanam Teri Kasam 2' if she got cast in it. Now the war of words has escalated between the two as neither actor has stopped there. While Mawra called Harshvardhan's Instagram post a 'PR stunt', the Indian actor took to his social media profile to share a long note on the matter.

Harshvardhan Rane refuses to work with Mawra

The controversy started when Harshvardhan Rane recently announced via Instagram that if Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane joins the sequel of Sanam Teri Kasam, he will not work in the sequel His statement came in response to Mawra's viral post in which she condemned India's retaliatory air strikes on May 7, 'Operation Sindoor'. Under this mission, the Indian Army attacked nine terrorist launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Mawra response to Harshvardhan's decision

Mawra called Harshvardhan's decision of not working in the sequel of Sanam Teri Kasam a 'PR strategy'. The Pakistani actress wrote, 'The person from whom I expected basic common sense has woken up from deep sleep and come up with a PR strategy... While our countries are at war, you have come up with all this? A PR statement to attract attention? How sad!'

Harshvardhan's reply to Mawra

Reacting to this statement of Mawra, Harshvardhan wrote, 'It seemed like an attempt at a personal attack. Fortunately, I have the tolerance to ignore such attempts, but I have zero tolerance for any attack on my country's dignity. An Indian farmer pulls out unwanted weeds from his crop - it's called weeding. The farmer does not need a PR team for this work, it's called common sense. I simply offered to withdraw from Part 2. I have every right not to work with individuals who call my country's actions 'cowardly'. There was so much hatred in her speech, so many personal comments. I never took her name or called her names. Did not attack her dignity as a woman. I intend to maintain that standard.'

Makers also expressed displeasure

On the other hand, Sanam Teri Kasam makers Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru have also expressed anger over Mawra's statements. Radhika and Vinay condemned Mawra Hocane in a conversation with HT and said, 'We completely agree with our government's decision. They should not be given even a rupee. They should not be given even a minute of our time as a nation. No Indian platform should be associated with them. The silence or worse statements of these Pakistani artists working, getting love, respect and opportunities in India is disappointing.'

