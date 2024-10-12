After Gadar 2 success, Anil Sharma announces his next starring Nana Patekar | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A still from the announcement teaser of Vanvaas

On the occasion of Dussehra, filmmaker Anil Sharma, best known for his blockbuster films Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, announced his new project titled Apne Hi Apno Ko Dete Hai: Vanvaas. The film will be made under Zee Studios banner. Taking to social media, the makers shared an announcement video, offering a first glimpse of Apne Hi Apno Ko Dete Hai: Vanvaas. "Kahani zindagi ki..... Kahani jazbaat ki. Kahani apno ke vishwaas ki! Pure parivaar ke sang dekhiye parivaar ki film, #Vanvaas, coming soon in theatres near you. Aap sabhi ko Dussehra ki hardik shubhkamnayein," they captioned the post.

See the announcement teaser:

The post also mentioned the name of the upcoming film's starcast which includes Nana Patekar, Khushboo Sundar, Utkarsh Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, and Simrat Kaur. Utkarsh and Simrat previously worked together in Gadar 2. The makers have touted to be a emotional family drama.

Speaking about Vanvaas director Anil Sharma in a press note said, "Ramayana and Vanvaas is a different take on the same where kids make their parents take exile. Kalyug Ka Ramayana jaha Apne hi Dete Hai Apno ko Vanvaas.''

Umesh Kr Bansal, Chief Business Officer at Zee Studios, said, "We are thrilled to back such an extraordinary project. Vanvaas offers a fresh take on modern-day family dynamics, and we are confident it will deliver a truly unique experience for the audience."

(With ANI inputs)

