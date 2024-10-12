Bigg Boss 18: Gunaratna Sadavarte, Tajinder Bagga chant 'Jai Shree Ram', 'Vande Mataram' slogans | WATCH video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 18 will feature its first-ever Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday.

A video of Bigg Boss 18 contestants Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and Gunaratna Sadavarte is doing rounds on social media wherein the two are seen raising several popular slogans including 'Jai Shree Ram' and 'Vande Mataram. The 11-second viral clip shared by Tajinder Bagga features himself raising slogans from inside BB Jail while Gunaratna is raising slogans from the Garden area of Bigg Boss 18 House. The viral clip begins with Gunaratna chanting 'Vande Mataram', which is followed by Tajinder. Then, Gunaratna chanted 'Jai Shree Ram', which Tajinder also chanted from the jail. In the end, Tajinder then raised the 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai' slogan.

See the viral video:

Meanwhile, five housemates have been nominated in the first-ever nomination of the new season. These contestants include Gunratan Sadavarte, Muskan Bamne, Chaahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, and Karan Veer Mehra.

On Saturday, the first-ever Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss Season 18 will take place wherein host Salman Khan will be seen interacting with the housemates about their experiences in the first week of BB18.

Apart from this, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video's team of Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri will also be seen sharing the stage with the host. They will be promoting their latest release.

Bigg Boss 18 housemates

The contestants of this season include Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian DSena, Chaahat Pandey, Nyrra M Banerji, Muskan Bamne, Eisha Singh, Alice Kaushik, Shilpa Shirodkar, Shehzada Dhami, Arfeen Khan, Shrutika Raj, Tajinder Bagga, Sara Arfeen Khan, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Hema Sharma, Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang and Avinash Mishra.

Bigg Boss 18 airs on ColorsTV Monday to Friday at 10 pm and on weekends at 9:30 pm. One can also watch the latest and previous episodes of BB18 anytime on JioCinema.