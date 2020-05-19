Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ADITYAROYKAPUR Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani starrer Malang to get a sequel, confirm makers

Mohit Suris recent hit "Malang" is all set to have a sequel, the makers have confirmed. The musical romantic action thriller, starring Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu, had a successful box office run earlier this year, earning over Rs 59 crore at the domestic box-office. The film was recently released on OTT.

"We are thankful to the audience who have shown such a phenomenal response to our film 'Malang' after the theatres, now on OTT. While people are enjoying 'Malang' on Netflix, we are coming up with 'Malang 2'. Mohit and Luv are working on the sequel and more details will follow soon," said producer Ankur Garg.

Mohit is currently thrilled with the response his film is getting. He took to Twitter to congratulate the film's primary cast and crew.

"Malang Is Winning Everyone's Hearts. Trending In Top 10 In 12 Countries! Stay Malang ! Malang !Malang @AnilKapoor #AdityaRoyKapur @DishPatani @kunalkemmu @ElliAvrRam @MalangFilm @luv_ranjan @gargankur @aseem_arora @itsBhushanKumar @jayshewakramani @LuvFilms @TSeries @KaranDarra," tweeted the director on Tuesday.

Thank you everyone ! For staying Malang !! Malang !!Malang . Trending In Top 10 In 12 Countries!@AnilKapoor adityaroykapur @DishPatani kunalkemmu @aseem_arora malangfilm luv_ranjan gargankur @itsBhushanKumar… https://t.co/vrBC7KK3k4 — Mohit Suri (@mohit11481) May 19, 2020

A few days ago, "Malang" stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu had a virtual reunion.

The film is a revenge saga set in Goa and, despite gruesome moments of violence, it has catchy tunes composed by multiple music directors.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage