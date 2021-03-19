Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull vs Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992: Filmmaker says don't make unfair comparisons

Image Source : INSTA/ABHISHEK BACHCHAN/PRATIK GANDHI Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull vs Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Friday reacted to a netizen comparing the upcoming Abhishek Bachchan-starrer film "The Big Bull" with his popular web series "Scam 1992". The film and the series are broadly based on the securities scam of 1992 and stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life. Hansal Mehta's assertion comes on the same day that the trailer of "The Big Bull" was launched by producer Ajay Devgn on Twitter.

"Please don't make unfair comparisons. There can be multiple tales on the same story. Every story-teller will have his own way and should be seen independent of the other. This film has so many talents involved just like my show. They've done their best and they deserve your love," Hansal Mehta tweeted.

"And very intriguing trailer with such phenomenal actors. You are in great form @juniorbachchan. More power to the entire team of #TheBigBull on @DisneyPlusHS," he added.

Mehta's tweet came in response to a user who commented on Ajay Devgn's tweet saying: "Appreciate efforts bt not the standard of @mehtahansal and @pratikg80 's #Scam1992 .... Baap of all web series."

"The Big Bull" starring Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana DCruz is all set to release digitally on April 8. The trailer of the film was released by the makers on Friday. With an intriguing plot, the trailer rides on drama and Bachchan looks ambitious in this anticipated project.

Sharing the trailer on social media, he wrote, "This was not just a scam, it was the #MotherOfAllScams! #TheBigBullTrailer out now (sic)."

The trailer sees Abhishek Bachchan as Hemant Shah, an ambitious businessman who wants to become India's first billionaire. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film is reportedly about the securities scam of 1992. It is said to be loosely based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life and involvement in financial crimes over a period 10 years, from 1980 to 1990.